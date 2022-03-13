After Matthew Lawrence’s divorce from Cheryl Burke made headlines, he stepped out at the inaugural 90s Con without his wedding ring, waxing nostalgic about his Boy Meets World tenure.

“It was really surreal playing a high schooler [and eventually] college freshman, and I really would come home to three kids,” former costar Trina McGee, who played Angela on the sitcom, told Good Morning America on Saturday, March 12. “It was a nice getaway.”

While McGee, Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel opened up about their show memories during a group interview, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lawrence, 42, was not wearing a wedding ring while sitting in the corner of the set. The Brotherly Love alum, for his part, remained quiet for the duration of the GMA interview — though denied his former colleagues’ jokes that he never answered their group chat.

Lawrence also reflected on his experience filming 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire with the late Robin Williams.

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” Lawrence said during Saturday’s nostalgic panel. “I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

The Jumping Ship actor remembered Williams, who died in August 2014, telling him, “Don’t ever do drugs, especially cocaine.”

“He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him,” Lawrence said.

The Pennsylvania native is newly separated after the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, 37, filed for divorce last month. (The couple tied the knot in May 2019 after dating on and off for several years.)

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram on February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

While Lawrence has yet to publicly address the pair’s breakup, a source previously told Us Weekly that they disagreed about having kids and were “keeping divorce matters private.”

