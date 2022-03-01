The root of the problem? While Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have not yet revealed the exact cause of their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the now-estranged couple didn’t disagree on starting a family.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, and Lawrence, 42, are “keeping divorce matters private,” according to the insider, who notes that the “reason” for their breakup “was not about having kids.”

As for how Burke is handling the split, the source tells Us, “Cheryl’s taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health.”

Us confirmed on February 23 that the ballroom dancer filed for divorce in Los Angeles days prior. Burke cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, which occurred in January, according to court documents obtained by Us. The pair were married for nearly three years before they called it quits.

Ahead of their May 2019 nuptials — and before Lawrence popped the question in May 2018 — Burke exclusively told Us that she was ready to be a mom.

“I would love [to marry him]!” the California native said of the actor in September 2017. “We talked about it, so whenever the time is right. Hopefully sooner than later! I’m not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we’ll see what happens.”

However, one year after tying the knot, the duo put their family plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey,” Lawrence exclusively told Us in April 2020. “When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

Burke, who has been vocal about her sober journey since cutting out alcohol in 2018, chimed in: “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me.”

The “Pretty Messed Up” podcast cohost discussed her revised timeline for becoming a parent a few months prior to news breaking of her split from the Jumping Ship star.

“I do need to freeze my eggs and I’m really nervous about that,” Burke said during a September 2021 interview on the Tamron Hall Show. “[That probably needs to happen] this year, which would mean I have to get off of my birth control, which means I’m a little paranoid about it.”

While Lawrence has yet to open up publicly about the divorce, the Dance Moms alum broke her silence on last month, telling her social media followers on Thursday, February 24, “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.”

The two-time DWTS champion added: “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Days later, Burke returned to the estranged spouse’s wedding venue.

“Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course ♥️,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, February 28, from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. The TV personality’s French bulldog, Ysabella, joined her on the getaway.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

