Time to rehearse their first wedding dance! Dancing With the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are officially engaged.

“OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride,” Burke captioned a series of Instagram photos of the future spouses embracing on Thursday, May 3. In one pic, the dancer looks shocked as she shows off her new diamond ring. Her hubby-to-be, meanwhile, is all smiles as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

The actor, 38, popped the question with the same diamond that Burke’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother. Matthew — with the help from his mom, Donna, Burke’s mother, Sherri, and XIV Karats — had the stone reset with additional diamonds. (Burke’s dad passed away in March.)

Several of their famous pals congratulated them in the comments section. “Congrats to the beautiful couple! Now let’s get to planning the wedding! And babies!” Leah Remini wrote. Fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson added: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!! Soooooo happy for you!!” Kym Johnson also sent along her well-wishes.

This will be the first time down the aisle for both stars, who previously dated in 2007 before rekindling their romance. “I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there,” Burke exclusively told Us Weekly in April on how their friendship helped them as a couple. “That’s the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it. When it’s just the two of us, it’s the best.”

As for their usual date night? “We’re usually on the couch. I’m like top knot, no makeup on and ordering food and watching Homeland. We’ve actually traveled all over the world. Other than watching Homeland, we love to travel.”

