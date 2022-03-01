Cheryl Burke Revisits Her Wedding Venue Solo to Reflect Amid Divorce

Soaking up self-love. Cheryl Burke enjoyed a solo getaway amid her split from Matthew Lawrence — and her destination holds a special meaning for the now-estranged couple.

“Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course ♥️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, February 28, from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Burke’s French bulldog, Ysabella, tagged along for the trip.

The ballroom dancer continued, referencing the unrest overseas in the Ukraine: “I think it’s important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself. As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now. If you haven’t already, please visit the link in my description to see how you can help.”

In her carousel of images, Burke included a sun-kissed selfie, a side-by-side shot with her pooch and a photo of the spread that welcomed her at the luxury hotel — the same place she and Lawrence, 42, tied the knot in May 2019.

“Some quiet time alone with this girl is just what I needed,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the same snap with her dog, adding in another slide, “Thank you for being my home away from home @fairmontgranddelmar.”

Burke’s display of gratitude received supportive comments from Emma Slater, Carrie Ann Inaba, Ricki Lake and Dance Moms alum Christi Lukasiak.

Less than one week prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Burke filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum after nearly three years of marriage. Burke submitted the paperwork to a Los Angeles courthouse on February 18, listing the pair’s date of separation as January 7 and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. According to the docs obtained by Us, the duo have a prenuptial agreement in place.

While Lawrence has yet to publicly address his split from Burke, the two-time mirrorball trophy winner broke her silence via Instagram on Thursday, February 24.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Ahead of the breakup, Burke spoke candidly about her sobriety journey and her struggle with alcoholism, calling Lawrence her “rock” during a October 2020 interview. “When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change,” she told Good Morning America at the time. “And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won’t. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this.”

Several months prior, the Mrs. Doubtfire star exclusively told Us that the coronavirus lockdown had “tested” the pair’s relationship. However, they both believed that consistent communication was the “key” to a successful marriage.

“When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart,” Lawrence told Us during a joint interview in April 2020. “I think that’s really important.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!