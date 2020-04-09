Not what they expected. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence got real about spending time in self-isolation ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

“The first year has been great. I mean, that has been like, it’s tested us for sure. Not just this but anything,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 8, while discussing her diamond painting club. “We were also in the process of moving, but now that obviously has to be put on hold. But we’re in the same boat as everybody else, and as long as we’re all just staying home and obeying, I guess, the rules and being quarantined, I think this whole process will be a lot faster if we all can just stay home for a couple more weeks.”

Burke added that she feels “a sense of ease and peace now that I’m married.”

For his part, Lawrence, 40, admitted that spats are “going to happen” in the close-quarters situation. However, he insisted the couple are “doing good.”

The choreographer pointed out an upside to the ordeal. “You’re either going to come out stronger or not,” she said.

While in quarantine and beyond, the Boy Meets World alum has leaned on Burke to build on their relationship foundation. “A lot of this I’ve actually learned from Cheryl,” he explained. “It’s just the constant communication. When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart.”

The pair, who tied the knot in May 2019, had to scrap their initial anniversary plans but will not let the day go by without toasting the milestone. “As long as we’re together,” the reality star told Us. “We were going to celebrate in The Bahamas and while I was going to do that Dancing With the Stars tour in The Bahamas. Obviously stuff got canceled. We will be just pretending we’re in The Bahamas right here. Right in this corner.”

Burke and Lawrence have also bonded over diamond painting while stuck in the house. “Diamond painting, for me, has been super relaxing and just stress free,” she said. “At the same time as I’m diamond painting, I can take online courses and listen to podcasts, audio books. … It’s my meditation and I think of really great ideas while it’s happening because it doesn’t take a lot of brain power to diamond paint. It’s pretty self-explanatory.”

The two-time mirrorball champ’s online diamond painting club, All That Glitters, launches on Friday, April 10, and will feature special guests each week.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

