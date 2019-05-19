Last fling before the ring! Cheryl Burke just celebrated her bachelorette party — an event so wild, she posted a “G Rated” photo after it was over to appease those “who were offended” by her NSFW pics.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 35, who’s gearing up to wed fiancé Matthew Lawrence, documented her May 2019 getaway with her friends, including fellow DWTS star Kym Herjavec (née Johnson), on her Instagram. The festivity’s hashtag: #CherylAndMATTrimony.

Noticeably absent from the snaps was matron of honor Leah Remini, who helped throw Burke’s bridal shower in March.

“Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today,” the pro dancer captioned a selfie with Remini, 48, at the time. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world – I will never forget this special day for as long as I live.”

Kym, 42, and her husband, Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec, threw the couple an engagement party in July 2018, two months after the Boy Meets World alum, 39, popped the question. “This past weekend [Matt] and I celebrated our engagement with our families and some of our closest friends, and I’ve been daydreaming of it ever since,” Burke wrote soon after the celebration.

But the event was bittersweet for the bride-to-be, as her father, Stephen, passed away months prior. “This year has been an emotional roller coaster to say the least, but getting to share this night with the people I love most reminded me of how important it is to celebrate the joy in our lives,” Burke said of the party. “It was perfect.”

Scroll through to see pics from one of Burke’s last celebrations before she walks down the aisle!