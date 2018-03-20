Cheryl Burke Mourns the Death of Her Dad in Emotional Tribute

Cheryl Burke is mourning the death of her dad. The Dancing With the Stars pro opened up about her family’s loss in an Instagram post on Monday, March 19.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already,” she captioned a throwback photo of the pair. “Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 – March 9, 2018.”

In the pic, Stephen is sweetly kissing her forehead as they embrace in a hug.

Days earlier, the 33-year-old hinted that she was going through a difficult time. “I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media,” she wrote on her personal account.

She added: “Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday. Xoxo Cheryl.”

Many of Cheryl’s friends and fans took to social media to send their condolences following the news.

Kym Herjavec, for her part, wrote: “Sending you all my love Sugar Plum.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!