Party time! Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence celebrated their impending nuptials with a sweet engagement party full of loved ones, as seen in a series of photos posted to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s Instagram on Friday, July 27.

“This past weekend @matthewlawrence and I celebrated our engagement with our families and some of our closest friends, and I’ve been daydreaming of it ever since,” the professional dancer wrote of the bash thrown by DWTS pro Kym Johnson and her husband, Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjaveck.

One of those friends included Lawrence’s former Boy Meets World costar, Ben Savage, who shared a photo of himself next to the actor. “Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence,” he wrote, adding, “So happy for you and @cherylburke.”

The night was especially sweet for the bride-to-be, who lost her father, Stephen Burke, in March. Two months later, her now-fiancé, 38, proposed to the reality star with the same diamond that Stephen gave Cheryl’s mother, Donna.

“This year has been an emotional roller coaster to say the least, but getting to share this night with the people I love most reminded me of how important it is to celebrate the joy in our lives,” Burke wrote of the party. “It was perfect.”

Scroll through to see the pics!