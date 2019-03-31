Inching closer to the I do’s! Cheryl Burke was honored with love, laughter and a lot of food at her bridal shower on Saturday, March 30, ahead of her wedding to fiancé Matthew Lawrence.

“Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 34, captioned a selfie on Instagram with her matron of honor, Leah Remini. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world – I will never forget this special day for as long as I live.”

Burke added: “Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you.” She later posted a series of Stories that showed off the decor for the day, a plethora of delicious treats and guests playing games.

The King of Queens alum, 48, shared a picture of the beaming bride-to-be wearing a gorgeous white gown standing in front of a balloon arch and sign with the couple’s names on it. “My bride to be @cherylburke!” Remini wrote. “So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence. Looking forward to being part of your next chapter… to be continued… Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!”

The Dance Moms star and the Brotherly Love alum, 39, announced their engagement in May 2018, sharing a sweet series of photos. “OMG! So far so good for 34!” Burke penned alongside the Instagram pics, where she flaunted the beautiful diamond ring Lawrence proposed with. “#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride.”

Burke revealed to Us Weekly in November 2018 that the two had chosen a wedding date, but were still on the hunt for the perfect venue. “I love him for his compassion for what I do and vice versa,” the dancer gushed to Us of her husband-to-be at the time. “He’s in the business, so he gets it … We hang out, we eat, we just talk and catch up because I haven’t seen him in like 15, 16 hours.”

The choreographer met Lawrence on season 3 of Dancing With the Stars when the actor’s brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on the reality TV competition. They dated from February 2007 to February 2008 before calling it quits. Burke and Matthew ultimately reunited and gave their love a second shot in early 2017.

Burke announced in September 2018 that Remini, who competed on DWTS in 2013, snagged the coveted position of matron of honor. “She said yes! #maidofhonor,” she tweeted alongside a picture of herself with both the actress and Matthew. “So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini!”

