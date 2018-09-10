Another wedding checklist item checked off! Cheryl Burke found her maid of honor as she prepares to marry Matthew Lawrence. The 34-year-old enlisted longtime friend Leah Remini for the role.

“She said yes! #maidofhonor,” Burke wrote on Twitter on Sunday, September 9, captioning a photo of herself with Remini, 48, and Lawrence, 38. “So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini!”

She said yes! #maidofhonor

So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini! We’ll be rooting for you at the #Emmys tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c818gw8P7h — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 9, 2018

“We’ll be rooting for you at the #Emmys tonight ❤,” the Dancing With the Stars pro added, referring to Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’s nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. (The docuseries won the category last year but lost out to Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.)

Burke told E! News in August that her wedding party would include the King of Queens alum, who competed on DWTS in 2013. She also said she would enlist fellow DWTS pro Kym Johnson, who threw the engagement party for the happy couple.

Lawrence popped the question to Burke on May 3 while they watched the sunset from a hotel room in Laguna Beach, California, as the actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“I handed her this note that said, ‘I will love you always and forever,” Lawrence recalled. “‘That’s what’s engraved in this ring — I want you to marry me.’”

Burke, meanwhile, said she broke down in tears during the proposal. “I had chills all over,” she told Us. “It was perfect.”

Now Burke and Lawrence are racing to the altar. “We definitely want to get married as soon as possible,” the dancer told Us in May.

The couple dated from February 2007 to February 2008, then rekindled their relationship in early 2017. This will be the first marriage for both, though Lawrence was previously engaged to actress Heidi Mueller.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!