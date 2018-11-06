Cheryl Burke is ready to say “I do!” The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed to Us Weekly that she and fiancé Matthew Lawrence are taking big steps in the wedding planning department!

“We’re gonna go scouting for venues. We already have two in mind,” Burke, 34, told Us after the Monday, November 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, adding that the couple does have a date in mind but it “depends on the venue.”

The Dance Moms star and Lawrence, 38, recently told Us that they plan on tying the knot at some point in 2019 but aren’t rushing. “I’m really bad at multitasking,” she said in October, noting she was focusing on Dancing With the Stars, training her partner, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace. Luckily, Lawrence is A-OK with that.

“I love him for his compassion for what I do and vice versa. He’s in the business, so he gets it … We hang out, we eat, we just talk and catch up because I haven’t seen him in like 15, 16 hours,” the choreographer told Us at the time.

She also added that she plans to invite many of her Dancing With the Stars costars to the wedding, since that’s where she met her future husband during season 3 when his brother Joey Lawrence competed on the show. The pair then dated from February 2007 to February 2008 before calling it quits. However, they reunited and got back together in early 2017. He proposed to her on May 3.

“I handed her this note that said, ‘I will love you always and forever. That’s what’s engraved in this ring. I want you to marry me,’” Lawrence recalled to Us after he popped the question. The pro dancer said she “had chills all over” during the “perfect” engagement.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!