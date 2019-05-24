Wedding with the stars! Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke married fiancé Matthew Lawrence in San Diego on Thursday, May 23.

The duo exchanged vows at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The bride wowed in an off-the-shoulder, white gown and matching veil. The reality star’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Juan Pablo Di Pace was among the celebrities in attendance.

On April 12, Burke, 34, posted a photo from the Los Angeles County Registrar office, picking up her marriage license. She captioned the shot, “#CherylAndMATTrimony” with a blushing face and a church emoji.

In late March, the dancer held her bridal shower at her matron of honor Leah Remini‘s house.

“Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today,” Burke captioned a selfie on Instagram with Remini. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation. The fact that you said yes to being my Maid of Honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world – I will never forget this special day for as long as I live.”

She added: “Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you.” She later posted a series of Stories that showed off the party’s decor, treats and guests playing games.

Burke and Lawrence met on season 3 of Dancing With the Stars, when the actor’s brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on the competition. The pair then dated from February 2007 to February 2008. They reunited in early 2017, before getting engaged in May 2018.

