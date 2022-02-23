Calling it quits. Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. She listed her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, as January 7 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The papers also noted that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Burke and Lawrence met during season 3 of Dancing With the Stars when his brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant. They initially dated from February 2007 to February 2008 before ending things. The duo reunited in 2017 and got engaged in May 2018. They eventually tied the knot in May 2019.

The dancer’s final Instagram post with the actor was in December 2021. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” she captioned a photo of herself, Matthew and their dog.

Days before their separation, Burke spoke about her relationship with the Mrs. Doubtfire star on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I love animals, but he has reptiles,” she said at the time, quipping that their marriage worked because “opposites attract.”

She added: “He has 45 to 50 reptiles that live beneath us. No snakes: That was the deal, no snakes. But when we dated a little over a decade ago, I knew I would be marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”

Burke previously told Us in April 2020 that she felt “a sense of ease and peace” since getting married, while Matthew acknowledged that spats were “going to happen” as the then-newlyweds quarantined together.

“A lot of this I’ve actually learned from Cheryl,” he explained at the time. “It’s just the constant communication. When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart.”

The twosome also revealed at the time that their plans to start a family were “on pause” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me,” Burke told Us, adding that she “always wanted to be a mom” and felt that it was “natural for us to continue onto that next step in our lives.”

More than a year after her wedding to Matthew, the Dance Moms alum divulged that she was two years sober. She later credited her husband with supporting her throughout her journey with alcohol addiction.

“He is just my rock,” she told Good Morning America in October 2020. “I don’t know where I would be without him.”

