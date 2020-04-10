On hold! Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence see a family in their future, but don’t want to get pregnant just yet.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey, but everything’s a little bit on pause right now,” the actor, 40, tells Us Weekly exclusively when asked about adding to the predicted coronavirus baby boom while promoting Burke’s Diamond Painting Club: All That Glitters. “When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

The dancer, 35, chimes in, “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me.”

The California native has “always wanted to be a mom,” she adds, joking, “I feel like I am [a mom] to all of my dance partners on Dancing With the Stars. I just think that it’s just natural for us to continue onto that next step in our lives.”

Burke gushes that Lawrence will be “an amazing father,” but the Pennsylvania native is hoping he “can do [his] best.” He tells Us, “I think it’s just really exciting to try to be apart of somebody else’s life, the development of a life.”

When it comes to their future parenting roles, the DWTS pro is “definitely” going to be the bad cop.

As for the Mrs. Doubtfire star, he’s a “softie” but wants to have a “united” front with his wife. “Kids will try to poke at any weakness to break down the wall there,” he explains. “You’ve got to try to stay united as best as possible.”

The couple started dating in 2007, broke up the following year and reunited in 2017. They tied the knot in May 2019 in California.

Burke coped with her wedding planning-anxiety with the help of Diamond Painting, she tells Us. “At the same time as I’m doing that, I can take online courses and listen to podcasts and audiobooks. … It’s my meditation and I think of really great ideas while it’s happening because it doesn’t take a lot of brain power.” Her online club launches on Friday, April 10.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi