Somebody to lean on! Cheryl Burke has one very important person that she can count on amid her sobriety journey: her husband, Matthew Lawrence.

“He is just my rock,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, told Good Morning America on Monday, October 5. “I don’t know where I would be without him.”

Burke said she’s “an addict” with “addict tendencies,” noting that her late father was also an alcoholic. She then recalled her experience moving to Los Angeles, where she took her alcohol consumption “to the next level and it became an issue.”

In addition to her husband, the Dance Moms alum credited therapy and daily mediation as ways that have allowed her to recover. “When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change,” she said. “And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won’t. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this.”

Burke first revealed that she is two years sober on the “Lady Gang” podcast’s September 29 episode. The I Can Do That alum came to the decision in 2018 after getting engaged to the 40-year-old Boy Meets World alum, pointing to her father’s own struggles with alcoholism as the reason.

“It was just a decision that I made for myself,” she explained. “And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done.”

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Before saying “I do,” the duo had pumped the brakes on their yearlong romance in 2008 and took a 10-year break before reconciling.

In August, Burke exclusively told Us Weekly that their plans to start a family have been put “on hold for now” amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, she said that having children is “definitely something we both want.”

For now, the pair have been practicing their parenting skills on their newly adopted puppy. “This is a perfect test with our little dog,” she told Us at the time. “At least with kids, we can put a diaper on him. But these dogs, they just squat and that’s it. Screwed. Totally.”