Trial run! Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are learning parenting skills with the help of their new puppy.

“This is a perfect test with our little dog,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 3, while promoting her Diamond Art Club collection. “At least with kids, we can put a diaper on him, but these dogs, they just squat and that’s it. Screwed. Totally.”

The California native went on to joke that her husband, 40, has “passed the test.”

Burke has put her family plans with the actor “on hold for now” amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added. “But this is definitely something we both want.”

The couple’s new canine isn’t their first experience taking care of pets together. In September 2018, the ABC personality exclusively told Us that Lawrence had moved into her home with all of his animals.

“He’s building a zoo in my house for the animals,” the season 2 winner explained at the time. “The tortoises just came over and the baby tortoises. The 25-foot-long iguana’s on its way. He’s building, like, a gated, cage. I come home sometimes at midnight, and he’s down there working. … I’m marrying his iguana and his tortoises!”

Burke, who wed the Mrs. Doubtfire star in May 2019, went on to say that she isn’t sure she wants their future children to follow in her dancing footsteps.

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” the I Can Do That alum told Us. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever. … They can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”

The Dance Moms alum exclusively told Us in April that having children during the COVID-19 spread would “not be ideal.”

For now, Burke is focusing on her newly launched Diamond Art Club collection, featuring four pieces representing romance, passion, hurt and power. The choreographer is calmed by the art projects, telling Us on Monday: “We have this whole section of the house just sectioned off because we don’t want our dog pooping out rhinestones.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi