What could have been. Prior to their split, Cheryl Burke was vocal about her plans to have children with Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing With the Stars pro met the Mrs. Doubtfire star in 2006 when the actor’s brother Joey Lawrence competed on the ABC show. They started dating the following year but broke up in 2008.

Burke reflected on their breakup in a December 2020 YouTube video, saying that she didn’t “love [her]self enough to think that [she] deserved” Lawrence’s kindness after a “pattern of dating abusive men.”

The I Can Do That alum explained, “I was just wrapped up in this new get-out-of-jail-free card, L.A.-party lifestyle, whereas he had already kind of been there and done that, since he grew up in this industry. … He’s the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships.”

She and the Pennsylvania native reconciled in 2017. “I’ve never seen Cheryl so happy and so at peace,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the pair’s reunion. “Matt is a wonderful presence in her life, and I can see this being it for her.”

The following year, the Boy Meets World alum exclusively told Us that his relationship with the dancer worked because they were “really good friends.”

The Brotherly Love alum explained in April 2018, “That’s where it all starts. I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there.”

Lawrence proposed to Burke the following month, and the couple moved in together in June 2018. They tied the knot in May of the following year in San Diego.

The California native called her first year of marriage “great” in April 2020, exclusively telling Us, “[The coronavirus pandemic] has tested us for sure … but I feel sense of ease and peace now that I’m married.”

Lawrence chimed in at the time: “It’s just the constant communication. When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart.”

The Dance Moms alum filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022. Court documents obtained by Us revealed their date of separation was the previous month.

Burke and the Girl Meets World alum’s last Instagram photo together was taken in December 2020. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” the season 2 mirrorball trophy winner captioned holiday shots with their pets.

Keep scrolling to read everything the former couple said over the years about starting a family together.