Moving forward. Trina McGee has accepted Danielle Fishel‘s apology for being “cold” on the Boy Meets World set and during the revival, Girl Meets World.

In January, the 50-year-old actress tweeted about her time on set of the sitcom and the Disney Channel continuation series. “Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares. Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. F–kery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior,” McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore on Boy Meets World, wrote. “Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

Six months later, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Fishel, 39, tweeted about doing research to become a better ally, and a fan asked if she had apologized to McGee yet.

“I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me),” the actress, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on the series, wrote. “Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology.”

In a recent interview, McGee detailed their interaction.

“I got a message from Danielle at the time, she wanted to talk,” she told Yahoo Entertainment. “My relationship with her right now is decent. We’re very complimentary of each other. … She goes out of her way to say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby, so I’m not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl or anything, I’m just slowly trying to take steps to trusting.”

McGee, who appeared in 59 episodes of Boy Meets World and one episode of Girl Meets World, also revealed that Will Friedle, the actor who referred to her as Aunt Jemima on set, really opened a dialogue after that.

“The person who really did call me and really brought everything into perspective really was Will … He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity,” she said. “Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what friends do.”

The mother of three also noted that it has been a “journey” for the voice actor, 43, who played Eric Matthews in the show, and that he had really been “thinking about what he’s been taught as what is acceptable to other cultures and what might hurt people.”