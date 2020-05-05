Friends that will always stand by each other. Boy Meets World ended its seven-season run in May 2000, but the coming-of-age sitcom remains relevant and beloved 20 years later.

Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Lily Nicksay (Morgan Matthews) and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan Matthews) starred in the ABC series’ early seasons. When the characters moved on to college, Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), Trina McGee (Angela Moore) and Maitland Ward (Rachel McGuire) joined the show.

Boy Meets World aired 158 episodes from September 1993 to May 2000. A spinoff titled Girl Meets World premiered on Disney Channel in June 2014, featuring members of the original cast and following Cory and Topanga’s children. However, the show wrapped in January 2017 after three seasons.

Boy Meets World covered a slew of topics but excelled at stories about friendship and love. Cory and Topanga became one of TV’s favorite couples, while Shawn and Cory followed as a close second thanks to their unbreakable bond as pals.

The closeness extended offscreen too. “Always a family,” Savage, 39, captioned an August 2019 photo of a reunion with Fishel, 38, Strong, 40, Friedle, 43, and Daniels, 93.

The actress, for her part, reflected in March on reprising her role for Girl Meets World. “Girl Meets World was not about us, you know. It wasn’t about the parents,” Fishel told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It was about a 12-year-old girl. And so, in my personal opinion, I think all of the story lines that we covered on Girl that were interpersonal relationship-based, about friendships and having a crush on a boy, that’s exactly what that show was for.”

Fishel added: “People who watched it and then were like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t as good as Boy Meets World’ — well, maybe it was just that it’s not a show for you. Boy Meets World was for you, Girl Meets World wasn’t for you.”

