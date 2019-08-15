



Worlds collide! Ben Savage met Danielle Fishel’s 1-month-old son, Adler, on Wednesday, August 14.

“The original Boy came to meet our boy,” the new mom, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of her former Boy Meets World costar, also 38, holding her baby boy. The actor smiled for the camera, while the little one’s face was covered with a robot emoji.

The actress and her husband, Jensen Karp, welcomed their bundle of joy in June, a month ahead of his due date. “Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier,” the Girls Meets World alum captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Thus we entered a nightmare we’ll never forget.”

Three weeks later, she and the comedian, 39, left the NICU with their son. “We’re so happy our son is leaving, but our hearts hang heavy for those we left behind,” the new dad wrote on social media.

Since his arrival, Savage isn’t the only one of Fishel’s former costars to meet Adler. On Saturday, August 10, she posted pics of Girl Meets World alums Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis with the 1-month-old, writing, “My bb’s met my baby.”

She went on to say that she will not be showing her infant’s face on social media. ” Adler isn’t capable of making that choice for himself and until he is, we’ve decided to shield him from places where strangers can comment on him,” Fishel explained.

Fishel and Karp, who met in high school, tied the knot in November 2018 after more than a year of dating. “Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” the groom captioned a photo with the Arizona native. “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

