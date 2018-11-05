‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Danielle Fishel Marries Jensen Karp

Girl meets husband! Danielle Fishel married fiancé Jensen Karp in a romantic ceremony on Sunday, November 4.

“Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” Fishel captioned an Instagram pic of the newlyweds after their ceremony. Karp added in his own post: “Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

The Boy Meets World alum, 37, and Drop the Mic executive producer Karp, 38, announced their engagement in March, nine months after going public with their relationship.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me),” she captioned an Instagram pic of couple. “The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

Karp also shared the happy news on social media and revealed that they had known each other since they were teenagers.

“We went to high school together and never shared more than a hello. Now she will be the person who continually asks me ‘Why?’ when I buy another pair of Jordans for the rest of our lives. Love you @daniellefishel,” he tweeted.

The Girl Meets World star dished about their wedding prep to Us in September, revealing that their plans for their nuptials were “not traditional,” adding, “It’s a little bit quirky, just like we are.”

Fishel added that she had already accidentally called Karp her husband. “I am done with fiancé. I can’t wait to call him my husband,” she told Us.

“He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for,” she said. “And so I’m just thrilled. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”

