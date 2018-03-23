Sorry, Cory! Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is engaged. The actress revealed that her beau, Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, popped the question on Thursday, March 22.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me),” she captioned an Instagram pic of the future spouses. “The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

Karp also shared a pic of his bride-to-be, revealing that the pair actually went to high school together back in the day.

“We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know,” he wrote on his own personal account.

He added via Twitter: “We went to high school together and never shared more than a hello. Now she will be the person who continually asks me “Why?” when I buy another pair of Jordans for the rest of our lives. Love you @daniellefishel.”

The couple, who first went public with their romance in June 2017, celebrated their next step with the cast and crew of the TBS series.

This will be the second walk down the aisle for Fishel, 36. The former child star filed for divorce from Tim Belusko after two years of marriage in March 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!