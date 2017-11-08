Danielle-Fishel-Gushes-Over-Boyfriend-Jensen-Karp

Danielle Fishel took to Instagram gush over her boyfriend, Jensen Karp, in honor of his birthday on Wednesday, November 8.

“I’m not fond of public happy birthday messages but you’re my exception. With certainty I can say there’s not a single person who knows you who wouldn’t say you’ve made his or her life better in some way,” the actress, 36, wrote alongside a cute video of the couple. “You encourage and motivate people to be the best version of themselves, partially because you’ve worked so hard on yourself and know the benefits of self improvement first-hand. Your intelligence and sense of humor are without rival and despite always having at least seventy-two plates spinning at a time, you don’t take your stress out on anyone.”

“Your dedication to never settling means you elevate every project on which you work/create and those who’ve worked with you know you’re an entertainment industry unicorn: a clean, sane, genius,” she continued. “You support and express love for your friends easily and often, making you a true ‘best friend’ to many … You are my partner, the only man with whom I’d hold hands while he’s wearing socks and sandals, the brightest light in my life, the answer to a prayer, my biggest supporter, the power moons that fuel my ship, and the only proof I need to know I’m lucky. Special shout-out to Larry Karp and @haroldine for getting you here and raising you to be the MAN I am proud to call mine. Happy birthday, @Jensenclan88.”

While it’s unknown to the public how long the two have been dating, the Drop the Mic producer has been sharing sweet posts of Fishel since at least June. In a Tuesday, November 7, post, he referred to the Boy Meets World alum as his girlfriend.

Fishel was previously married to Tim Belusko, but they split after two years of marriage in May 2016.

