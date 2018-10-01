Danielle Fishel Has Official Wedding Date With ‘Amazing Partner’ Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel is ready to get hitched! The Boy Meets World alum and her fiancé, Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, officially “have the date” of their wedding set, but are still tying up loose ends.

“We’ve just gone through the invitation process so we’re on our way. We’re excited,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 29.

“I would say that it is medium and I am going to say that it’s not traditional,” she added of the ceremony. “It’s a little bit quirky, just like we are.”

Fishel, 37, and Karp, 38, first went public with their romance in June 2017 and got engaged in March. Karp previously noted on social media that they went to high school together but “never shared more than a hello” at the time.

“I am cloud nine,” Fishel added to Us on Saturday. “He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for. And so I’m just thrilled. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”

The former child star is so ready that she’s already “slipped a couple of times” and called him “husband” prematurely.

“I am done with fiancé. I can’t wait to call him my husband,” she gushed. “The fiancé period is a weird period where you’re like, “Yeah we’re more official than when we were boyfriend and girlfriend but I want to call you my husband. So I’m looking forward to it.” (Fishel filed for divorce from Tim Belusko after two years of marriage in March 2016.)

Fishel isn’t just busy on wedding prep, though. She recently created an Instagram page for her Maltipoo named Brunch. “Apparently I lost my mind. And I respond to people in character, which is even weirder!” she told Us. The pair also have an adorable dog named Bill.

“I love them. I follow them around all day with my camera talking to them. I am just obsessed with animals,” she continued. “I mean sometimes there is some competition and my favorite thing that Brunch does is he knows when Bill is being bad. So if Bill jumps up on the counter – he’s not supposed to be, Brunch runs to that area and barks at him like, ‘Get down,’ like he’s his boss. So that’s very cute. But I’ve actually caught them cuddling, which is very sweet.”

