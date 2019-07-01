



He’s here! Danielle Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp, are the proud parents of a baby boy after the actress gave birth one month early on June 24.

“One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early,” the actress, 38, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 1. “My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven’s Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier – and thus we entered a nightmare we’ll never forget.”

She added, “We still don’t have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. … I can’t wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I’ve ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date.”

Her husband, 39, shared a shot of the newborn, writing, “Adler is already the center of my universe. He’s adorable. He has so much hair. It’s ridiculous. … And he’s fighting so hard every single day. I KNOW he’ll be out soon, kissing me back, ruining our lives. I’ve remembered that miracles still can’t always be perfect, but as soon as he’s feeling better, it’s going to be difficult to convince me that this little guy is anything but.”

The Boy Meets World alum announced in January that she and Karp were expecting. “I’m eating for two,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait.”

In the sweet announcement shot, a tiny pair of tennis shoes were photographed between two mom and dad-sized pairs.

The Drop the Mic executive producer showed off Fishel’s baby bump on Twitter that same day, writing, “GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel.”

He and the Normally, This Would Be Cause For Concern author wed in November 2018. While they met in high school, their relationship didn’t take a romantic turn until 2017. Nine months after making their debut as a couple, the pair announced their engagement.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal,” Fishel captioned an Instagram pic with her then-fiancé. “I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

She gushed about their relationship in September 2018, telling Us Weekly exclusively, “He’s the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”

The Arizona native was married to Tim Belusko from 2013 to 2015.

