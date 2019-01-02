Boy will meet world this summer! Danielle Fishel announced on Wednesday, January 2, that she and her husband, Jensen Karp, will welcome their first child, a son, in July.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books,” she wrote on an Instagram post, which features three pairs of sneakers to represent their growing family. “I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I”m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait.”

Karp, 39, took to Twitter on Wednesday to show off his wife’s growing belly. “GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel,” the Drop the Mic executive producer gushed. Karp also shared a photo of what their bundle of joy will look like according to a face-morphing website and joked that he will resemble “a monster.”

The writer later commented On his wife’s announcement: “This post is better than mine. Love you. Let’s name him Jordan.”

The Boy Meets World alum, 37, and Karp tied the knot in November in front of her costars Ben Savage and Will Friedle. John Mayer also performed. Though the pair attended high school together, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2017.

“He’s the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for,” the actress told Us Weekly in September. “I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”

Fishel was previously married to Tim Belusko from 2013 to 2015.

