Navigating their new normal. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s relationship had many ups and downs before they called it quits in January 2022 — and their divorce process is no different.

The Dancing With the Stars pro began dating the Boy Meets World alum in 2007. The twosome parted ways a year later, but by 2017 they had reconnected and were talking about spending forever together.

“I’ve never seen Cheryl so happy and so at peace,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2017. “Matt is a wonderful presence in her life, and I can see this being it for her.”

Lawrence popped the question in May 2018 and soon thereafter the duo moved in together. One year later, the pair tied the knot in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

In celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor bought Burke a puppy named Ysabella, whom they welcomed in May 2020.

Four months later, The “Pretty Messed Up” podcast cohost revealed that shortly after she and Lawrence got engaged, she decided to cut out alcohol from her life. She celebrated two years of sobriety in September 2020, following the passing of her alcoholic father.

One month later, the Dance Moms alum praised the Jumping Ship actor for his constant support amid her sobriety journey.

“He is just my rock. I don’t know where I would be without him,” Burke said on Good Morning America in October 2020. “When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change. And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won’t. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this.”

In addition to her sober struggles, Burke and Lawrence dealt with ups and downs surrounding their pregnancy goals. In April 2020, the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us that the duo had put their family plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey,” Lawrence said at the time. “When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

The twosome’s family dreams never came to fruition with Us confirming in February 2022 that Burke had filed for divorce in Los Angeles after nearly three years of marriage.

