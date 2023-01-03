Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC’s Chilli following their split.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out.

“Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip of her fixing her hair and using perfume while Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s track “I’m Good” played in the background. She also included the hashtag “#causeimgood” in the post.

Burke’s social media activity comes days after Lawrence, 42, made his romance with the singer, 51, Instagram official. The actor uploaded a video on Sunday, January 1, of them dancing along in matching onesies as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

Chilli’s publicist confirmed that Lawrence and her client were dating after years of friendship. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Christal Jordan told People on Tuesday. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The Brotherly Love alum’s relationship with Chilli marks his first public romance after Burke. The former couple started dating in 2007 when Matthew’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared as a contestant on season 3 of Dancing With the Stars. One year later, Burke and Matthew called it quits before rekindling their romance in 2017.

The choreographer officially filed for divorce in January 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Matthew, for his part, has remained tight-lipped about the major life change. The duo unfollowed one another on social media before their divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Following the breakup, Burke has been candid about her search for The One.

“I am done hitting the streets. That sounds bad but, you know, back in my club days, it was like an every morning embarrassment,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “I can’t be in that environment. I don’t want to be. It’s no fun. It’s no fun when I can’t even hear the other person talk. I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy.”

The California native recently reflected on her plans to move forward after facing public ups and downs.

“When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad,” she captioned a TikTok video on Wednesday, December 28. “It’s because I f—king MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM.”

Burke added: “Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!”