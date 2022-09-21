Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are officially divorced less than one year since announcing their split, Us Weekly confirms.

The marriage was officially dissolved on Monday, September 19, per court documents obtained by Us.

Less than a week prior to the divorce being finalized, Burke, 38, and Lawrence, 42, agreed to honor their prenuptial agreement, per paperwork examined by Us earlier this month.

The premarital contract stated that Burke will keep all of her royalties and earnings from both Dancing With the Stars and QVC while Lawrence will get the same rights to his respective royalties. The only point of contention is custody of their dog, which will continue to be disputed post-divorce.

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that the DWTS pro filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. In the February filing, Burke listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

That same month, the professional dancer took to social media to address the major life change. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

The former couple first started dating in 2007 after Matthew’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared as a contestant on season 3 of Dancing With the Stars. One year later, Burke and Matthew called it quits before rekindling their romance in 2017.

Ahead of the legal filing, the actor opened up about the pair’s plans to become parents. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey,” he told Us in April 2020. “But everything’s a little bit on pause right now. When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

At the time, the Boy Meets World alum noted that “constant communication” has helped him build his marriage. “When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart,” the Pennsylvania native added. “I think that’s really important.”

Burke, for her part, later got honest about exploring couple’s therapy before pulling the plug. “I think it’s very important because emotions sometimes and feelings can get in the way and can get maybe misconstrued and so I’m a huge advocate for that,” she said during an episode of the Tamron Hall show in May. “We definitely did try it, people evolve and people grow and sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you, unfortunately, grow apart.”

The dancer added: “I mean, he will always have a special place in my heart for sure. I have so much love for him and his family forever.”

Matthew, who has remained tight-lipped about the divorce, continues to follow his ex-wife on Instagram. Burke, however, has unfollowed the Brotherly Love alum on the social media platform.