A major change. One month after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke has made it official on the Instagram grid.

Since the split, Burke, 37, has seemingly removed recent posts with Lawrence, 42, from her social media feed. The Dancing With the Stars pro has also unfollowed her estranged husband on the app. The Boy Meets World alum, for his part, is still following Burke on Instagram.

The California native previously offered a last glimpse at the pair’s relationship when they celebrated Christmas together. In December 2021, Burke shared a compilation of photos from their holiday, including a snap of them smiling at the camera with their dog, Ysabella.

Two months later, the professional dancer filed for divorce on February 18 in Los Angeles. In the court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Burke listed January 7 as the former couple’s date of separation. It also stated that irreconcilable differences were the reason for the split.

The duo originally met when Lawrence’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on season 3 of DWTS. Burke and Matthew dated from 2007 to 2008. They gave their romance another try in 2017 and got engaged the following year.

The Brotherly Love alum later opened up about how “constant communication” was the key to a successful marriage. “When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart,” he told Us in April 2020. “I think that’s really important.”

At the time, the Pennsylvania native noted that they were holding off on expanding their family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey,” he added. “But everything’s a little bit on pause right now. When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

Burke, for her part, recently reflected on the changes that she was hoping to take with her into the new year.

“2021 photo dump! What a year. It wasn’t always easy, but it definitely wasn’t always bad. And where there was struggle, there was growth and valuable lessons. Grateful for all of you, what this year brought me, and all of the beauty that came with it. Thank you to those who touched me. ❤️ Here’s some pics that got lost in my camera roll and I forgot to post! 😅,” Burke captioned several photos from the year in December 2021.

