Really over. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and ex Matthew Lawrence have finalized their divorce, making a — mostly — clean split.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burke, 38, and Lawrence, 42, will be honoring their prenuptial agreement that was signed before they got married.

In the contract, the former couple agreed that Burke will keep all of her DWTS royalties and earnings, along with residuals and money earned while working with QVC. The Boy Meets World alum, for his part, will walk away with all of his own respective royalties.

The pair, who also agreed to waive any spousal support, will continue to dispute over one claim — ownership of their dog, Ysabella.

“The court expressly reserves jurisdiction for later determination of the issue of the ownership of the dog “Isabella,” the documents state. “On May 20, 2019, Petitioner and Respondent entered into a Premarital Agreement. The (agreement) is valid and enforceable in all respects, and neither Party challenges the validity of the Premarital Agreement. The terms of the Premarital Agreement are incorporated into this Judgment.”

Last week, Burke exclusively revealed to Us that she wasn’t in a hurry to finalize her split from the Pennsylvania native.

“As far as the divorce goes, you know, it’s slowly getting there,” the Dance Moms alum said on Thursday, September 8. “There’s no rush. It’s not like I’ve got someone else to marry tomorrow, nor do I want that. I’m not even dating anybody at the moment.”

The twosome exchanged vows in May 2019 after dating on and off for more than a decade. After two years of marriage, however, Burke filed for divorce. In court documents obtained by Us in February, the dancer cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the pair’s separation date as January 7.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram days after filing the divorce paperwork. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

While the California native hasn’t publicly commented on details surrounding the split, fans began to speculate that Lawrence has been unfaithful after Burke posted a TikTok video about discovering an ex was cheating.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, Viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” she wrote alongside a clip of her looking heartbroken.

According to former DWTS host Tom Bergeron, Burke calling it quits with the Mrs. Doubtfire star didn’t totally come as a surprise.

When Burke asked the Hollywood Squares alum, 67, if he thought she’d ever be single again after her wedding during a September episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast, Bergeron replied, “I remember thinking I would happily go to as many weddings as you had.”