A serious dose of shade? Cheryl Burke seemingly hinted at discovering an ex’s infidelity amid her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, uploaded a TikTok video on Wednesday, August 24, showing herself sitting with a somber face. “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” she wrote alongside the footage.

In the caption, she added, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

While Burke didn’t refer to a specific former partner, some social media users were quick to assume she was hinting at the reason for her split from Lawrence, 42. (Us Weekly has reached out to him for comment.)

Us confirmed in February that the choreographer filed for divorce from the Brotherly Love alum after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, Burke listed the duo’s date of separation as January 7 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The Dance Moms alum addressed her breakup shortly after it made headlines. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Though neither the ballroom dancer nor the Mrs. Doubtfire actor have revealed what went wrong, a source exclusively told Us that the former couple didn’t disagree about starting a family. “[They’re] keeping divorce matters private,” the insider added in March. “Cheryl’s taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health.”

Two months later, Burke said she was “not proud” of her relationship coming to an end. “It’s a s–t show,” she told Extra in May. “My emotions are constantly up and down. I’m sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night. … It’s really nothing to hide here as far as, like, divorce sucks. I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we didn’t try, and I know we gave it a good shot.”

Earlier this month, Lawrence raised eyebrows when he was spotted on vacation in Hawaii with TLC’s Chilli. The duo were photographed chatting on a beach before taking a dip, but a rep for the musician, 51, told Us the pair were strictly platonic. “TLC had a show in Hawaii and has been touring most of the summer. There was a group that went to the beach,” the rep explained, noting that Chilli and Lawrence were “just friends.”

Burke, for her part, has been candid about whether she feels ready to date again post-split. “I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” she exclusively told Us in May. “This is just untraining my brain. I need to not be like, ‘Why do I attract certain men?’ Versus, like, ‘Why do certain men disgust me?’ It’s being proactive in trying to stay present and conscious and know my self-worth. And a lot of that is still in the works.”