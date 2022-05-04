Still healing. Cheryl Burke opened up about how she’s feeling after her split from Matthew Lawrence — and it sounds like she’s going through a lot.

“I’m not proud of it, it’s a s–t show,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, told Extra on Tuesday, May 3. “My emotions are constantly up and down. I’m sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night.”

The California native filed for divorce from the Brotherly Love alum, 42, in February after nearly three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The duo briefly dated from 2007 to 2008 before giving their romance another shot in 2017.

“It’s really nothing to hide here as far as, like, divorce sucks,” Burke continued on Tuesday. “I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we didn’t try, and I know we gave it a good shot.”

When the ABC personality announced the split, she told her social media followers that she didn’t yet want to share too many details.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Lawrence, for his part, hasn’t commented publicly on the split. In March, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that children were not a reason for the breakup.

“[They’re] keeping divorce matters private,” the source explained. “Cheryl’s taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health.”

The ballroom dancer has since shared some updates about the healing process, telling followers that she’s trying to remember that everything happens for a reason.

“The reality is that I have very little control over this life I’ve been given,” the Dance Moms alum wrote via Instagram in April. “This doesn’t mean I don’t show up and do my part. What it means is that I do my part, and I stop trying to control the outcome of a situation. Or stop trying to control how someone sees or views me.”

