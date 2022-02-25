Sharing their support. Cheryl Burke’s fellow Dancing With the Stars colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Peta Murgatroyd and more are sending the dancer love amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone. You know you,” the former Talk cohost, 54, commented on the 37-year-old Dance Moms alum’s Thursday, February 24, statement about her split. “I’m proud of you for being brave. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend.”

Murgatroyd, 35, for her part, commented on the social media upload: “Love you, Cheryl.”

The San Francisco native filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, on February 18 after nearly three years of marriage. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 23, listed their date of separation as January 7.

Burke broke her silence on Thursday. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom dancer wrote via Instagram. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

She and the Mrs. Doubtfire star began dating in 2007 for one year. The now-estranged couple reconciled in 2017 and tied the knot two years later in California.

Four months ahead of their split, the I Can Do That alum told Tamron Hall about her plans to try conceiving a baby with the Pennsylvania native in “another year.”

“I do need to freeze my eggs and I’m really nervous about that,” the seasons 2 and 3 mirrorball trophy winner explained during the September 2021 Tamron Hall Show appearance. “[That probably needs to happen] this year, which would mean I have to get off of my birth control, which means I’m a little paranoid about it.”

Lawrence previously told Us exclusively that their pregnancy plans were “on pause” amid the coronavirus pandemic, explaining, “We’re just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey. When this starts to clear out, I think we’ll have a better view or understanding.”

Burke added during the April 2020 interview that the delay was “healthier” for her. “I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me,” the model said at the time.

