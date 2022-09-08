Cheryl Burke Says There is no rush To Get Divorced from Matthew Lawrence

Taking her time. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t in a hurry to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

“As far as the divorce goes, you know, it’s slowly getting there,” the 38-year-old Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8. “There’s no rush. It’s not like I’ve got someone else to marry tomorrow, nor do I want that. I’m not even dating anybody at the moment.”

Burke and Lawrence, 42, exchanged vows in May 2019 after dating on and off for more than a decade. After over two years of marriage, the dancer filed for divorce in February. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and listed the duo’s separation date as January 7.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the California native wrote via Instagram days after filing the divorce paperwork. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Former DTWS host Tom Bergeron admitted to his former costar that he questioned whether the union would last during a Monday, September 5, appearance on her “Burke in the Game” podcast.

The podcast host asked Bergeron, 67, if he’d ever imagined she’d be single again when he attended her wedding. After the Hollywood Squares alum hesitated to answer, Burke prompted him to tell the truth.

“I remember thinking I would happily go to as many weddings as you had,” he revealed.

Although the professional dancer hasn’t publicly commented on the reason for the separation, she raised eyebrows in August when she posted a TikTok video about discovering an ex’s infidelity.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, Viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” she wrote alongside a clip of her looking crestfallen.

The ABC personality will return to Dancing With the Stars for season 31, which premieres on September 19. Her partner, weather anchor Sam Champion, told Us that Burke has been handling her recent personal struggles with strength.

“Not quite 100% for Cheryl, you know, it’s 200% better than anybody else,” he joked. “I’m happy to have her with me [as my partner].”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.