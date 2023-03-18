Thinking ahead? Matthew Lawrence has been vocal about his desire to have a baby with girlfriend Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — and now the singer has weighed in.

“You never know,” The TLC songstress, 52, said during a Friday, March 17, appearance on the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show when asked about potentially expanding her brood. “I would never say that [I’m done]. I gotta be married for sure — and I’m not married, yet!”

Chilli — who shares son Tron, 25, with ex Dallas Austin — has been dating the Boy Meets World alum, 43, since January after spending the holidays together.

“Chilli has this permanent smile on her face, she’s so happy and telling everyone she really likes Matthew,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, revealing Lawrence is equally smitten. “They didn’t intend for things to move as quickly, it was a go-with-the-flow situation but right away, they just clicked and wanted to be together as often as possible. They’re both very optimistic and excited though, it’s an incredibly happy time for them right now.”

Amid the pair’s budding romance, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor — who was previously married to Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke before their divorce last year — has been vocal about having kids with Chilli.

“That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Lawrence confessed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

Nearly two weeks later, the Brotherly Love alum clarified his comments as he noted that he did not intend to “put any pressure” on his girlfriend.

“[My brother] Joe [Lawrence] and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together when we were growing up,” Matthew told E! News on Wednesday, March 15, referring to his eldest sibling, 46, who is a father of three. “And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.’ So that’s what I meant by that.”

Joey, for his part, shares eldest daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The Blossom alum and wife Samantha Cope — who tied the knot in 2022 — welcomed their first child together, daughter Dylan, in January.

While becoming an uncle for the third time has inspired Matthew’s family planning ideas, he has also enjoyed seeing Chilli’s “incredible” bond with her son.

“She’s an amazing person,” the Girl Meets World alum gushed to E! News. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again, and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”