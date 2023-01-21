Whoa! Joey Lawrence and wife Samantha Cope welcomed their first child together on Monday, January 16.

“1.16.23 🕊️💗 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence, 46, and Cope, 35, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Friday, January 20, alongside a photo of the couple with their newborn. “We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo.”

The Melissa and Joey actor first shared the news that he and the Workaholics alum were expecting baby No. 1 in September 2022. “The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of youbabe! 🖤,” Lawrence captioned an Instagram photo of himself cradling Cope’s baby bump at the beach.

While Dylan’s arrival marks the pair’s first child together, the Blossom alum shares daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The exes were married for over a decade before they called it quits in July 2020. Their divorce was finalized almost two years later.

In August 2021, Lawrence opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how he and his ex-wife successfully coparent their daughters.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind,” he explained. “[My relationship with Chandie] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

When it comes to Cope’s relationship with Charleston and Liberty, the Jumping Ship star told Us that the transition was a “smooth” transition. “She’s a great person, and the girls do like her, which is great. It’s awesome,” he gushed about the Insecure alum.

Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in May 2022 after meeting on the set of Lifetime’s My Husband’s Secret Brother — right at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” the Brotherly Love alum told Us. “Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

Us exclusively broke the news that the twosome were engaged in August 2021, with Lawrence later taking to social media to share his excitement about his future with the Utah native.

“We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.