Congratulations are in order for Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope — she’s pregnant!

The Melissa and Joey alum, 46, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a photo of him cradling Cope’s baby bump at the beach.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤,” Lawrence captioned the sweet image, which featured the Insecure actress showing off her pregnancy curves in a bikini. “Baby Lawrence on the way!”

This will be the first child for the couple and the third child for the Blossom alum, who shares daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The former couple were married for more than a decade before they split in July 2020. Their divorce was finalized in February.

In August 2021, Lawrence exclusively revealed his coparenting philosophy to Us Weekly.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind,” the Jumping Ship star explained. “[My relationship with Chandie] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

Not getting along with his ex would be “unacceptable” and “inexcusable,” Lawrence added. “It’s not fair to the kids.”

As for Cope’s relationship with Charleston and Liberty, the Disney Channel alum called their bonding “journey” a “smooth transition,” he shared with Us at the time. “She’s a great person, and the girls do like her, which is great. It’s awesome.”

The couple tied the knot in May, two years after they first met while filming the Lifetime movie My Husband’s Secret Brother — which was directed by Joey’s brother Andrew Lawrence and costarred his other sibling, Matthew Lawrence.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” the “6pm” singer told Us in August 2021, referring to meeting his love during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. “Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

After getting engaged in August 2021, the actor gushed about his future with Cope via Instagram.

“We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing,” the Brotherly Love alum wrote at the time.

In addition to his marriage to Cope and his previous relationship with ex-wife Yawn-Nelson, Joey was married to his first wife, Michelle Vella, from 2002 to 2005.