Joey Lawrence Chandie Yawn-Nelson Are Divorced Nearly 2 Years After Split

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson are officially divorced after being married for more than 15 years, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the judgment was filed on Wednesday, February 16, and a private settlement agreement was reached in terms of spousal support, child support and division of assets. The exes will share joint legal custody of their daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.

Lawrence, 45, originally filed for divorce from Yawn-Nelson, 45, in July 2020 after more than a decade of marriage. The Melissa and Joey alum was previously married to Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005.

In August 2021, Lawrence explained how the pair were amicably coparenting their children amid the split.

“At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “[Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also noted that “irreconcilable differences” led to their decision to part ways, saying, “It’s just two people that aren’t right for each other. Nothing was done wrong, other than just falling out of love with that person. You want them to be happy, and you want to be happy.”

For Lawrence, not getting along while raising their children together would have been “unacceptable” and “inexcusable,” adding, “It’s not fair to the kids.”

That same month, Us broke the news that the Celebrity Big Brother alum was engaged to Samantha Cope. Lawrence opened up about how working on a Lifetime movie led to him meeting his partner, 34.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world. Then when you least expect [it,] amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever,” he gushed to Us, noting that it was a “smooth transition” having Cope bond with his kids. “She’s a great person, and the girls do like her, which is great. It’s awesome.”

Lawrence later took to social media to address the news, writing via Instagram, “We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson

