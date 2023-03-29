Not in a rush. TLC’s Chilli offered more context to boyfriend Matthew Lawrence‘s comments about their plans to have kids.

“First of all, we’re not currently trying to have a child,” the singer, 52, told E! News on Monday, March 27. “We’re not married yet so we’re just very happy and growing in our relationship.”

Chilli went on to gush about her connection with Lawrence, 43, adding, “I’ve dated, but this cancelled out everything.”

The musician’s sweet insight into her personal life comes after the Brotherly Love alum said he was looking forward to starting a family. “That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight on March 3. “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

Lawrence, who took his romance with Chilli public in January, recalled how a friendship with his now-girlfriend turned into something more.

“Really it was [this] flight [we were on together] talking and then afterwards saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Let’s keep in contact.’ And it almost did not happen,” he recalled about crossing paths with Chilli while traveling amid a snowstorm. “Literally an hour before the flight took off, they said, ‘OK, we got you on this flight. You gotta go.'”

The Boy Meets World alum later clarified where he and Chilli stand when it comes to having children.

“[My brother] Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up,” he explained to E! News earlier this month. “And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.’ So that’s what I meant by that.”

Matthew added: “I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.”

At the time, the Pennsylvania native praised his “incredible” partner for raising son Tron, 25, with ex Dallas Austin. “She’s an amazing person,” he continued. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again, and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

The podcast host’s relationship with Chilli marks his first public romance following his split from Cheryl Burke. The former couple were married for nearly three years before finalizing their divorce in September 2022.

Burke, 38, for her part, reacted to her ex-husband’s comments about starting a family with Chilli.

“He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations [about it when we were together],” she shared on the “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” with Chris Harrison on March 9. “There were discussions about freezing my eggs. I really do wish him well. … I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli. I think that’s amazing. I think he’s wanted that.”