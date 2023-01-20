'Boy Meets World’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

The search for The One. The Boy Meets World cast found their respective matches after appearing in the hit sitcom.

William Daniels, who took on the role of Mr. Feeny, set an example of a lasting Hollywood romance when he married Bonnie Bartlett in 1951. After meeting as students at Northwestern University, the couple took the next step and eventually welcomed three children.

More than seven decades into their marriage, the actress revealed that she went through rough patches with Daniels.

“I guess it was a little bit of an open marriage at first, but that was very painful. That didn’t work well,” she recalled in her 2023 memoir, Middle of the Rainbow. “It was a time when people were doing that. It was at a time in New York when there was a lot of sex and a lot of people doing all kinds of things, you know — very free. But I don’t know if there was a lack of commitment a little bit, and that’s not good.”

According to Bartlett, exploring a non-monogamous relationship was “very painful” for the pair. “There was a lot of pain connected with any transgression,” she wrote.

One year before Daniels’ marriage made headlines, Matthew Lawrence shocked fans with his split from Cheryl Burke. The duo dated on and off for several years before tying the knot in 2019. They called it quits in January 2022, and Burke filed for divorce one month later.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the former DWTS pro wrote via Instagram at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

The pair finalized their divorce in September 2022. Lawrence, for his part, remained tight-lipped about his personal life post-split. In January 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that the Philadelphia native began dating TLC’s Chilli after years of friendship.

“Chili has this permanent smile on her face, she’s so happy and telling everyone she really likes Matthew,” a source exclusively told Us. “He’s equally smitten and it’s very clear to everyone around them that what they have together has a huge amount of potential.”

The insider added: “They didn’t intend for things to move as quickly, it was a go-with-the-flow situation but right away, they just clicked and wanted to be together as often as possible. They’re both very optimistic and excited though, it’s an incredibly happy time for them right now.”

Scroll down to see who the Boy Meets World cast has dated: