Cory has met his Topanga! Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage seemingly announced that he and girlfriend Tessa Angermeier are engaged after years of dating.

“The best is yet to come,” Savage, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, alongside a photo of himself and Angermeier. The post, which featured the couple posing in front of a lake in Indiana, showcased a diamond ring on Angermeier’s left ring finger.

While the former child star didn’t specify that he had popped the question, friends and family flocked to the comments section to congratulate him.

“Congratulations!! 😍😍😍,” Danica McKeller, who starred alongside the Girl Meets World actor’s brother, Fred Savage, on The Wonder Years, wrote, while Arielle Kebbel replied, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Ben has been relatively low-key about his personal life, but he has previously shared photos of himself and his love via social media over the years, with the couple’s first post dating back to October 2018. (Angermeier, for her part, keeps her Instagram account private.)

In December 2022, the twosome celebrated the holidays together. “Tis the season,” Ben captioned a selfie of the pair purchasing a Christmas tree. “Hope you had the hap hap happiest Christmas,” he wrote alongside a second still two weeks later.

The Little Monsters star first entered the spotlight in 1993 as Cory Matthews on ABC’s Boy Meets World. While the show ended after 7 seasons, he reprised his role in the subsequent spinoff, Girl Meets World, 14 years later.

After the Disney Channel show wrapped in January 2017, the Illinois native’s former costars, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence, Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, respectively, announced they would be hosting a rewatch podcast titled “Pod Meets World.”

While Ben was initially part of the project, his former castmates exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 that the actor ultimately passed on the idea.

“We have been talking about this podcast since 2019, it was Rider’s idea. When he brought it up, we talked about it all, the four of us. It was something we all were back and forth. What’s the best way to do it because that was before the ‘Office Ladies.’ It was before this was its own genre,” Fishel, 41, explained at the time. “And so we talked about all the different ways we could do it. And at the end of our conversations, Ben said, ‘I just don’t think it’s for me.’ And we get it. So we’re respecting his decision. And if he eventually wants to come on, we’ll leave that door open.”

After the Dorm Daze actress revealed that Ben told the trio to “have fun” but “for now, it’s not for me,” Friedle, 45, added: “I hope he wants to come on.”

Despite not joining the podcast, the Wild Palms alum exclusively shared with Us in February 2022 that he’s ready to return if the powers that be ever decide to expand the Boy Meets World universe again.

“I’ve learned enough to know that you literally never know what can happen in this business,” he said. “Every day is a roller-coaster, and it’s always exciting. So, I say never say never.”