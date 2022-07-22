Brotherly love! Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence are back on screen together — and a dance battle is involved. The famous siblings star in a new Google/Samsung commercial.

The ’90s nostalgia-filled ad is the first one for Joey, 46, Matthew, 42, and Andrew, 34, in 27 years.

Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together

“I felt like I was 15 again to be honest with you,” Matthew exclusively tells Us Weekly of the experience.

It starts with the family laser-faced on their respective Samsung Galaxy devices while lounging on the couch before Joey leaps up and tries to get his brothers’ attention by humming some notes of C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” to Google Assistant. Matthew then activates party lights with his Samsung Galaxy watch and then, yes, the trio get loose and dance it out.

“It was a hard time keeping it together,” Andrew adds to Us.

‘Blossom’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“We’re definitely a singing, dancing family,” Joey chimes in. “One of the hardest things was keeping it together because we had to be so goofy. Andy and I are jumping around like idiots, but we always do that together just when the three of us are hanging out. So we really do communicate through making each other laugh and dancing and singing. So it did make a lot of sense and felt like home for us.”

For the Lawrences, the PSA by Andrew Panay and Panay Films is a way to encourage viewers to connect more.

“I love the concept of the commercial, which in this world where technology is just dominating everything, it can be very isolating,” Joey says. “In a way the world has never been smaller because you don’t talk to anybody anymore. It’s sort of a weird sort of conundrum, but I love this technology because what they’re saying here in this campaign is that technology can bring us together so that we can actually spend time together.”

‘Brotherly Love’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

He continues: “I really feel it’s going to hit home with a lot of young parents and with a lot of families and with even a lot of kids going. We can put this technology down for a minute and spend time together, even though it’s the technology that just brought us together.”

‘Boy Meets World’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The actors kicked off their careers in the ’90s, with Joey starring in Blossom from 1990 to 1995 before joining Matthew and Andrew in Brotherly Love, which ran for two seasons. Joey would go on to appear in hits such as American Dreams and Melissa & Joey, Matthew played Jack Hunter on the beloved series Boy Meets World and Andrew has appeared on Hawaii Five-O and more.

Watch the video above!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!