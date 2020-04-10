Matthew Lawrence Teases Possibility of a ‘Brotherly Love’ Reboot

The Roman brothers, back at it again? Matthew Lawrence opened up about whether he and his brothers, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence, would ever return for a Brotherly Love reboot.

“You know what’s so funny? You know what? When you actually get time to think about things, [I remembered] one of my representatives called me and said, ‘Hey, would you and your brothers think about this?’ I had a long conversation,” Matthew, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 8, in a joint interview with his wife, Cheryl Burke, who was discussing her diamond painting club. “… We’re talking to one of the creators from that show and they were talking about it.”

The Boy Meets World alum continued, “I don’t know. The conversation was literally, yesterday, just brought back up to me. I don’t know. I don’t know. I know we’d all love to do it. It’s just, I guess, timing. Timing is everything.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew noted that “we’ll see” about potentially staging a virtual reunion for the short-lived series.

Brotherly Love aired for two seasons, one of which aired on NBC while the other broadcast on The WB, from 1995 to 1997. The comedy series follows Joe Roman (Joey) as he returns home a year after his father’s death to cash out on his share in the family business. However, he soon realizes that the company could use his help and that his half-brothers — Matt (Matthew) and Andy (Andrew) — needed him as well.

Though the possibility of Brotherly Love being revisited is still up in the air, Matthew last worked with brother Andrew, 32, in 2019’s Better Than Love. The dramatic film follows a teenage drug dealer that battles an addiction with opioids after a hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Matthew has kept busy with his animals, which have been featured on his new Instagram series, Mr. Reptile Man Backyard Confessions.

“We’re just having fun. I’m just trying to show people what it’s like to live with these type of animals and hope to share some knowledge, or gain some knowledge from other people out there,” Matthew explained to Us. “It’s more about setting up a community of people who like exotic animals or [are] trying to adopt reptiles or take care of abandoned pets, or anything like that.”

Matthew added, “You can just come out in the backyard with me and feed some reptiles!”

Mr. Reptile Man Backyard Confessions airs on Instagram Fridays at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi