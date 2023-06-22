Kevin McKidd and his ex-wife Arielle Goldrath have finalized their divorce after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, a judgment was rendered on Tuesday, June 20, to declare the twosome legally single. Per the filing, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 49, and Goldrath, 34, signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2018 wedding, which will be honored.

McKidd — who shares son Aiden, 5, and daughter Nava, 3, with the professional chef — announced in July 2022 that the twosome had separated.

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you,” the Scotland native, who also coparents two older children with ex-wife Jane Parker, wrote via Instagram at the time. “A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

He continued at the time: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. … We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

Nearly five months later, Us confirmed that Goldrath had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since their split, McKidd has been linked to fellow Shondaland star Danielle Savre. McKidd and the Station 19 actress, who plays firefighter Maya Bishop on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, were first spotted packing on the PDA earlier this month during a trip to Italy. McKidd and Savre, 34, have not publicly addressed their connection after photos emerged of the pair kissing in Lake Como.

Savre, for her part, was previously linked to Andrew Contis in 2019. One year prior, the actress offered rare insight into her thoughts on relationships when asked about portraying Maya, who is a bisexual woman.

“I believe we fall in love with who we fall in love with, and gender is not a factor. I think you fall in love with the person, not with the sex,” she previously told StyleCaster in a 2018 profile without disclosing her own sexuality.