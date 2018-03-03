Happily ever after! Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd announced he is officially married to Arielle Goldrath — and that the pair are also expecting their first child together!

McKidd, 44, shared the exciting news via his website on Friday, March 2, in a post titled, “Very Happy, Very Big News!” accompanied by a sweet photo of the happy couple walking down the aisle in front of a wooden altar with lights and green foliage. The Scottish actor was dressed in a traditional kilt, while the bride, a private chef, wore a stunning lace gown with cape sleeves.

“Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” the Trainspotting star wrote. “Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance.”

The actor, best known for playing former U.S. Army trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, joined the hit ABC series during its fifth season as a love interest for Sandra Oh’s Christina Yang.

He also touched briefly on how his children Joseph and Iona with ex-wife, Jane McKidd, reacted to his news: “My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!” The former couple announced their separation in 2016 after 17 years of marriage.

McKidd concluded the announcement by writing, “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

