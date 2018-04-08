Danielle Savre: What’s in My Bag?

Danielle Savre always needs to stay connected. Hence, why the star of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 opts for a solar backpack from BirkSun: “My phone is always dying!” And even that isn’t enough. “I’m always traveling with more chargers,” she admits.

Style Crush: ‘Station 19’ Star Danielle Savre on High Heels and Her Killer Skinny Jean Tip

Savre, 29, unzips the rest for Us.

Helping Hand

“I’m the go-to of all my friends, like, you need a Band-Aid? I’ve got it. You need aspirin? I’ve got it.”

Lashing Out

“I’m obsessed with Marc Jacobs’ Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. It’s the only one that lifts my lashes up. I don’t know how it does it, but that’s why people in the lab figure that stuff out for us.”

Liquid Assets

“I carry around my baby blue S’well bottle. That’s my way to give back to the environment. It’s nice to bring to the airport. I don’t have to throw it out when I go through TSA.”

Fresh Face

“Dermalogica has these exfoliating wipes that are amazing. When I travel, I clean off my entire face with that. And then I spray my face with the Evanhealy Rose Geranium spray.”

Picture Perfect

“I have this little Polaroid camera that I take with me every time there’s a get-together. I’m obsessed with those. I have pictures mainly of me, my sister and my mom.”

What else is inside Savre’s bag? An iPhone X; an iPad mini; Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Smart Headphones in silver; Burberry aviator sunglasses; a Bite Beauty’s Agave Lip Mask in Natural; a Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy; The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson; a passport; a Nordstrom credit card; a Nordstrom gift card; a One World Observatory keychain; Pepto-Bismol Chewable Tablets; Claritin; travel-size Advil; Spry Xylitol Peppermint Gem Mints; Old Spice deodorant in Swagger; invisibobble Hair Ties; a NuGo Dark Mint Chocolate Chip bar; Southwest Airlines drink coupons and a planner from Urban Outfitters.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

