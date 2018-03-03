On-set, Danielle Savre, star of the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19, is all about her character’s firefighter outfit. But in real life, the 29-year-old actress (seen here in a royal blue Gomez Gracia slit dress at the Hollywood Beauty Awards) is all about playful, feminine styles. She sat down with Stylish to dish on her body type and how she feels her sexiest self by night after sporting heavy firefighting gear on set by day ahead of the show’s premiere later this month. Get the scoop!

The 29-year-old stunned in a royal blue Gomez Gracia slit dress. The formfitting frock was embellished with buttons and featured a chic collar with a plunging V-neckline. Savre completed her glamorous getup with a bold rep lip and classic Old Hollywood waves. Sticking to the bright and blue theme, Savre also strutted a nude Steve Madden heel.

The ABC actress, who stars as firefighter Maya Bishop on the upcoming Shondaland show, sat down with Stylish to dish on dressing for her body type and how she feels her sexiest self by night after sporting heavy firefighting gear on set by day.

“I think sexy can also be powerful, you know? What’s great is that even though our outfits aren’t considered sexy, it’s still so powerful to be a woman wearing that stuff,” she reveals. “So I think that resonates very sexy while we’re filming and getting to wear those things. But then when Danielle gets to come out when I’m not filming, I get to have a lot of fun.”

Savre, who draws inspiration from A-listers Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham and Diane Kruger, tells Stylish how she selects outfits that flatter her curvier frame. “Skinny jeans are so in right now, so trying to find a skinny jean that doesn’t make me look curvier than I already am is hard,” she explains. “I think when you’re curvier, the tip is trying to accentuate the waist as much as you can.”

As for her everyday go-to ensemble? “I have a Zara Coat with Other Story jeans and a pair of four inch high heels, which is where I think the sexy comes from. I love a good heel. I’m obsessed with heels to the point where I’m going to have back problems,” she teases. “But definitely worth it.”

Savre is no stranger to the red carpet scene, and the Bring It On star knows how to prepare for any event. “I never leave the house without lipgloss. I mean, I’m obsessed. I’ve put it on so religiously, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she dishes, noting that her favorite brands are Kopari and Bite. “Before I leave, I’m with my makeup artist Aaron Paul and I’m like, ‘OK, what lipgloss are we going to put in my clutch for the red carpet?’ That’s the most important thing. I mean, I trust my team so much, I don’t have to do any touching up from my clutch. But lipgloss is a must.”

Station 19 premieres on ABC Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!