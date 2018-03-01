ABC is heating up! The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, is right around the corner. With the official premiere later this month, the Thursday, March 1, episode of Grey’s Anatomy will introduce a few firefighters set to star in the new show. However, it’s no secret that there are other firefighting dramas on TV — it’s part of the reason this one isn’t called Seattle Fire.

However, with Shonda Rimes at its helm, this will be different, the Station 19 stars tell Us Weekly.

“It’s a part of the Shondaverse and that, in itself, has its own flavor, its own taste of how they do things,” Grey Damon, who plays Jack Gibson in the spinoff, tells Us in an exclusive video interview. So, what’s the biggest difference between Station 19 and its competition?

“It’s badass. Compared to other firefighting shows out there, it’s badass,” Danielle Savre, who takes on the role of Maya Bishop, tells Us. “It sets the bar, I think, for what other shows should be and I’m proud to be a part of it!”

Savre, 29, feels so proud to be part of a franchise that’s all about the women. “It was having an idol on television — a female lawyer, a female in politics, female doctors. I think [Shonda] does such amazing things for all the young girls watching this show growing up that say, ‘oh that’s possible,’” she explains. “I’m just happy that these exist, that show both male and female leads for the girls growing up, since I didn’t have that. My favorite shows were The Golden Girls and reruns of Murder, She Wrote!”

Damon adds: “It’s not bad to have a male lead but It’s really nice to have female leads that aren’t just the girlfriend. They’re people … because they are people.”

Station 19 premieres on ABC Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

