



It’s a girl! Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his private chef wife, Arielle Goldrath, welcomed their second child, daughter Nava James, on Saturday, July 27. The couple also share a 14-month-old son, Aiden.

The Scottish actor, 45, announced the new arrival via Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, with an image of Goldrath resting with their newborn lying on her chest. His caption exuded joy: “I’m so happy to announce the arrival of our little baboo – Nava James McKidd! She is amazing and our whole family feels blessed. We just got her home and Aiden is already a brilliant big brother to her.”

McKidd who also shares son, Joseph, 19 and daughter, Iona, 16, with ex-wife Jane Parker, reflected on what good influences the older siblings will be. “Joe and Iona are the best guiding lights to these new souls,” he wrote. “Arielle is a WARRIOR and I’m so proud to witness her natural mothering strength and wisdom. Full of love and gratitude #clanmckidd.”

His Grey’s Anatomy costars, including Sarah Drew and Stefania Spampinato, were some of the first to congratulate the couple.

“Kev!!! She’s here!!! Congrats to you and Arielle!!!,” wrote actress Kelly McCreary, while Jake Borelli commented, “This. Warms. My. Heart. Congrats Kev!” The ABC hit’s creator Shonda Rhimes commented twice, first with an all-cap congratulations, then adding, “all the love to you and your family!! ❤️.”

The couple announced the birth of their firstborn, Aiden, on Mother’s Day last year, and have been married since March 2018.

